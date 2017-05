** Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd surges by daily upper limit of 20 pct to three-month high

** Tata group lowers offer price to buy out NTT DoCoMo Inc's 26.5 pct stake in their unlisted mobile phone JV Tata Teleservices, Business Standard reports (bit.ly/1JrMaKh)

** Latest offer of 23.34 rupees a share is 60 pct lower than previous offer of 58 rupees a share - Business Standard

** Tata Teleservices owns a 36.54 pct stake in Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), while DoCoMo owns 11.76 pct - BSE data (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)