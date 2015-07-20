** Hindustan Zinc shares trading 1 pct higher

** April-June profit after tax seen above 17 bln rupees - traders

** A company spokesman did not offer comments as company is in silent period ahead of its results later in the day

** Company's mean estimate for April-June PAT at 16.48 bln rupees, while StarMine's Smart Estimates forecasts 15.93 bln rupees

** Results are expected at about 2 pm (0830 GMT) (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)