BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Hindustan Zinc shares trading 1 pct higher
** April-June profit after tax seen above 17 bln rupees - traders
** A company spokesman did not offer comments as company is in silent period ahead of its results later in the day
** Company's mean estimate for April-June PAT at 16.48 bln rupees, while StarMine's Smart Estimates forecasts 15.93 bln rupees
** Results are expected at about 2 pm (0830 GMT) (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain