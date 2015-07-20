BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 467.1 million versus EGP 316 million year ago
July 20 Wedge Industrial Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest $15.4 million in Maple Semiconductor for about 25 percent stake
* Says plans to set up JV with Maple Semiconductor in Shenzhen
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Mfe3ug
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
BEIJING, May 7 Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli has stressed the need for "steady" planning in an ambitious new economic zone the government has touted as a driver of growth in northern China, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday.