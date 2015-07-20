Saudi Telecom signs on to Saudi's fiber upgrade
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fiber optic broadband services in the kingdom.
July 20 Dr Peng Telecom and Media Group Co Ltd
* Says terminates share private placement plan, shares to resume trading on July 21
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CRLVLF; bit.ly/1KfQthC
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fiber optic broadband services in the kingdom.
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC