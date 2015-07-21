BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries may fall sharply, denting its premium valuations for near term
** Company sees 2016 sales flat at best
** Stock trades at premium to most peers at a multiple of 30.56x of 12-month forward earnings - Thomson Reuters Eikon data
** Results warning can cut FY16 consensus earning estimates by 8-10 pct while Ranbaxy Laboratories integration may keep quarterly earnings volatile for a while - say analysts
** Jefferies says business fundamentals remain intact, retains "buy" rating on stock, target of 1,100 rupees
** Results miss is largely due to one-off issues such as disruptions at Halol plant, integration costs with Ranbaxy - Jefferies
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday