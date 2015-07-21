** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries may fall sharply, denting its premium valuations for near term

** Company sees 2016 sales flat at best

** Stock trades at premium to most peers at a multiple of 30.56x of 12-month forward earnings - Thomson Reuters Eikon data

** Results warning can cut FY16 consensus earning estimates by 8-10 pct while Ranbaxy Laboratories integration may keep quarterly earnings volatile for a while - say analysts

** Jefferies says business fundamentals remain intact, retains "buy" rating on stock, target of 1,100 rupees

** Results miss is largely due to one-off issues such as disruptions at Halol plant, integration costs with Ranbaxy - Jefferies (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)