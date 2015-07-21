** Hindustan Zinc Ltd's April-June profit rises about 19 pct beating consensus estimates by a wide margin

** Earnings surprise driven by lower-than-expected contribution to mining royalties particularly to district mineral fund (DMF), which works for the benefit of people and areas affected by mining

** Analysts were expecting DMF provisioning to rise to 100 pct of royalty in April-June vs 35 pct actually seen

** Total DMF charged during the quarter stands at 2.42 bln rupees - company filing

** Upside risks emerge if DMF is set at 35 pct; Rajasthan likely to notify rates by Aug end or earlier - Religare analyst Pritesh Jani says