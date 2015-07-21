BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** HCL Technologies Ltd shares up 3.58 percent, Wipro Ltd up 2.28 percent and Tech Mahindra Ltd up 2 percent
** Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest software services exporter, raises FY16 dollar revenue growth outlook to 7.2-9.2 pct from 6.2-8.2 pct - Company filing
** Reports a 5 percent increase in quarterly net profit
** Infosys shares surge 11.3 percent, heading towards their biggest single-day percentage gain since Jan 2013
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday