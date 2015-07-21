** HCL Technologies Ltd shares up 3.58 percent, Wipro Ltd up 2.28 percent and Tech Mahindra Ltd up 2 percent

** Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest software services exporter, raises FY16 dollar revenue growth outlook to 7.2-9.2 pct from 6.2-8.2 pct - Company filing

** Reports a 5 percent increase in quarterly net profit

** Infosys shares surge 11.3 percent, heading towards their biggest single-day percentage gain since Jan 2013

