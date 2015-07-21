** Bharti Airtel's shares rise 4 pct, to hit its highest since Oct. 2009

** French telecoms group Orange SA says it has entered into an exclusive agreement with Bharti Airtel to buy the Indian firm's subsidiaries in four African countries

** Says covers Bharti Airtel's units in Burkina Faso, Chad, Congo Brazzaville and Sierra Leone

** Bharti Airtel can realise nearly $1 billion from this deal, if it goes through - Analysts

