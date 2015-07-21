BRIEF-Dalmia Bharat March-qtr consol profit rises
* Says board has recommended final dividend of INR 2.20/- per share
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise 4 pct, to hit its highest since Oct. 2009
** French telecoms group Orange SA says it has entered into an exclusive agreement with Bharti Airtel to buy the Indian firm's subsidiaries in four African countries
** Says covers Bharti Airtel's units in Burkina Faso, Chad, Congo Brazzaville and Sierra Leone
** Bharti Airtel can realise nearly $1 billion from this deal, if it goes through - Analysts
(RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says board has recommended final dividend of INR 2.20/- per share
May 10 India's Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Wednesday reported a 14 percent fall in its March-quarter net profit as a cash crunch following the government's ban on high-value currency notes hurt sales volume.