July 21 Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise at least 4.5 billion yuan ($724.82 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects

* Says shares to resume trading on July 22

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HG6kSQ; bit.ly/1g0HVhZ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2084 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)