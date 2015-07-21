BRIEF-Inox Leisure does not renew license agreement with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike
* Says not renewed license agreement with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike
July 21 Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise at least 4.5 billion yuan ($724.82 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects
* Says shares to resume trading on July 22
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HG6kSQ; bit.ly/1g0HVhZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2084 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
