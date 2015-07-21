BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** A slowdown, yuan's steady appreciation over last few years and rising labour costs in China are switching MNCs attention to India as PM Modi's "Make in India" campaign gathers pace
** Indian companies have clamped down on investments over the past 4-5 years as corporate sector delevered and a slump in demand
** MNCs such as Foxconn, Huawei, ABB , Siemens, Cummins, Alstom , however, are stepping up efforts to bolster facilities in India
** Foxconn looking to open 10-12 plants in India by 2020 and is in talks to manufacture the iPhone in the country
** China's Huawei has got security clearance to manufacture in India for booming market
** Siemens' management said in Nov. exports would be the focus for next two financial years
** MEDIA-French co Alstom looks at make in India initiative to double business- Economic Times (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday