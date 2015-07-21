BRIEF-Modern Land China secures loan facility
* Company to get a term loan facility of a maximum principal amount of US$30 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 21 Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd
* Says H1 preliminary net profit up 348.2 percent y/y at 9.6 billion yuan ($1.55 billion)
* Says board approves to boost investment unit's capital by 700 million yuan
* Says board approves to boost futures unit's capital by 500 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RMb9BP; bit.ly/1gLHLuW; bit.ly/1edJGXk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2095 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
NICOSIA, May 10 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on Wednesday rejected a Russian complaint about the bank's investment freeze, prompting criticism from Moscow that the development bank was a 'tool' of Western foreign policy.