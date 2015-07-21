July 21 Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd

* Says H1 preliminary net profit up 348.2 percent y/y at 9.6 billion yuan ($1.55 billion)

* Says board approves to boost investment unit's capital by 700 million yuan

* Says board approves to boost futures unit's capital by 500 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RMb9BP; bit.ly/1gLHLuW; bit.ly/1edJGXk

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2095 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)