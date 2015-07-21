BRIEF-GF Securities' board elects chairman, appoints general manager
* Says board elects Sun Shuming as chairman, appoints Lin Zhihai as general manager
July 21 Guangxi Hechi Chemical Co Ltd
* Says plans to sell all of its 6.945 million shares in Sealand Securities, equivalent to 0.3 percent of issued share capital
