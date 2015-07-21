BRIEF-GF Securities' board elects chairman, appoints general manager
* Says board elects Sun Shuming as chairman, appoints Lin Zhihai as general manager
July 21 Jinke Property Group Co Ltd
* Says preliminary H1 net profit up 3.78 percent y/y at 468.56 million yuan ($75.46 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1fjex5u
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2095 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says board elects Sun Shuming as chairman, appoints Lin Zhihai as general manager
NEW YORK, May 10 U.S. Treasury yields reduced their earlier fall on Wednesday as data showed import and export prices in April rose more than analysts' forecasts, supporting the view domestic inflation is approaching the Federal Reserve's 2-percent goal.