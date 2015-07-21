BRIEF-The Dassault Systèmes U.S. Foundation announced its expansion to U.S.
* The Dassault Systèmes U.S. Foundation announced its expansion to United States Source text for Eikon:
July 21 DMG Entertainment And Media Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 16.4 percent y/y at 214.9 million yuan ($34.61 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1fjhAuq
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2095 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* The Dassault Systèmes U.S. Foundation announced its expansion to United States Source text for Eikon:
* Revenue of group for three months ended 31 march 2017 was HK$90.8 million representing an increase of approximately 1.5pct