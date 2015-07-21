BRIEF-Orient Green Power says SPA with Sindicatum Captive Energy Singapore cancelled
* Says SPA signed with Sindicatum Captive Energy Singapore Pte Limited stands cancelled
BANGALORE, July 21The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 33900 ICS-201(B22mm) 34400 ICS-102(B22mm) 25000 ICS-103(23mm) 26400 ICS-104(24mm) 30100 ICS-202(26mm) 34400 ICS-105(26mm) 29700 ICS-105CS(26mm) 31600 ICS-105(27mm) 34700 ICS-105CS(27mm) 30700 ICS-105MMA(27) 32400 ICS-105PHR(28) 35200 ICS-105(28mm) 32400 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 33300 ICS-105(29mm) 33600 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 34600 ICS-105(30mm) 33500 ICS-105(31mm) 35000 ICS-106(32mm) 36000 ICS-107(34mm) 43700 (Marina H Raja)
May 10 India's Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Wednesday reported a 14 percent fall in its March-quarter net profit as a cash crunch following the government's ban on high-value currency notes hurt sales volume.