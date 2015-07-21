Bangalore, Jul 21 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed Kernel (Saur) Crushing Quality 51,500 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 34,000 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 46,000 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 36,000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 39,250 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 80,000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 29,500 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 22,800 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 20,650 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 10,100 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 27,500 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 9,500 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 10,200 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 29,800 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 16,800 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 19,800 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 505 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 273 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Mundra) 45/2.5 455 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 114 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kolkata) 16/3.5 145 (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 31,300 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 17,500 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Mundra) 45/2.5 26,500 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 7,250 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 617 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 647 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 600 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 615 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 723 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 890 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1,265 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 101,000 2. Rapeseed Oil 82,500 3. Sunflower Oil 61,000 4. Kardi Oil 87,500 5. Linseed Oil 78,000 6. Sesame Oil 78,000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 59,000 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 82,500 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 60,000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 49,300 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 54,300 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 43,200 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 57,500 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 52,000 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 50,000 4. SE Neem Oil 85,000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 60,700 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 83,500 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 58,000 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 63,000 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 69,000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 107,000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 525 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 575 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 35,500 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB Indonesia US$MT 910 5. Crude Palm Kernel Oil(1.75 FFA) C&F India US$ M.T. 930 6. Refined Palm Sterin (Mumbai/Kandla) Rs./Tons 35,000 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified (Marina H Raja)