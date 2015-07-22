BRIEF-SBI chair says empowering RBI with explicit mandate should reorient various stakeholders for effective NPA resolution
* Comment by Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairman, SBI on government's ordinance to resolve NPAs
- Source link: (bit.ly/1IjqSnx)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Comment by Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairman, SBI on government's ordinance to resolve NPAs
May 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.48 percent on Friday compared with 6.54 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.68 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------