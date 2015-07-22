** India's return on equity (ROE) appears to have bottomed at 13.7 pct in March 2015, and has since risen to 14.1 pct, says Credit Suisse

** Adds that India is trading at a 53 pct premium as per its price to book relative to ROE valuation model

** The investment bank says a recovery from the current 14.1 pct ROE to 19.8 pct already appears to be priced in

** Most overvalued sectors are staples and healthcare; while Axis Bank Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd remain top picks, it says

