(Corrects percent change figure for net profit forecast to "+7.6 pct" from "20.20") Jul 22 (Reuters)- Obic Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 13.06 13.09 60.00

(-0.3 pct) (+6.3 pct) (+6.5 pct) Operating 5.66 5.51 25.80

(+2.6 pct) (+11.1 pct) (+6.2 pct) Recurring 6.95 6.29 29.40

(+10.4 pct) (+12.8 pct) (+6.0 pct) Net 5.16 4.25 20.20

(+21.5 pct) (+17.3 pct) (+7.6 pct) EPS 57.58 yen 47.34 yen 225.24 yen Ann Div 65.00 yen 75.00 yen -Q2 div 30.00 yen 37.50 yen -Q4 div 35.00 yen 37.50 yen NOTE - Obic Co Ltd offers computer-related services. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.