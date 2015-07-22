BRIEF-Digital Power issues investor update
* Digital power corp - received an additional investment of $500,000 from its major shareholder philou ventures, llc
(Corrects percent change figure for net profit forecast to "+7.6 pct" from "20.20") Jul 22 (Reuters)- Obic Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 13.06 13.09 60.00
(-0.3 pct) (+6.3 pct) (+6.5 pct) Operating 5.66 5.51 25.80
(+2.6 pct) (+11.1 pct) (+6.2 pct) Recurring 6.95 6.29 29.40
(+10.4 pct) (+12.8 pct) (+6.0 pct) Net 5.16 4.25 20.20
(+21.5 pct) (+17.3 pct) (+7.6 pct) EPS 57.58 yen 47.34 yen 225.24 yen Ann Div 65.00 yen 75.00 yen -Q2 div 30.00 yen 37.50 yen -Q4 div 35.00 yen 37.50 yen NOTE - Obic Co Ltd offers computer-related services. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Apple inc files for pricing of $7.0 billion , six-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q6sAp7) Further company coverage: