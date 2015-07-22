** Fed rate hike in September would not be a surprise for markets, says Nilesh Shah, managing director, Kotak Mahindra AMC

** Adds QE withdrawal in Sept. 2013 saw far more panic and by the time it was over, Indian stocks were up 35 pct

** Says curbs on gold imports will significantly reduce India's dependence on foreign flows

** Adds India's long-term story remains attractive but in the near term one needs to watch out for progress on the monsoon, parliament's ongoing session and quarterly earnings

** Markets expecting passage of legislations like Goods and Services tax, land acquisition Bill in the current session of parliament, he says

** Likes stocks with reasonable growth and valuations among domestic cyclicals, interest rate sensitives and select pharmaceutical and consumer staples