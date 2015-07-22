(Corrects percent change figure for net forecast to "+11.7 pct" from "1.16")) Jul 22 (Reuters)- SPK Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 9.55 8.92 40.00

(+7.0 pct) (+11.0 pct) (+4.3 pct) Operating 374 mln 295 mln 1.70

(+26.8 pct) (+18.8 pct) (+6.8 pct) Recurring 395 mln 308 mln 1.74

(+27.9 pct) (+14.9 pct) (+4.3 pct) Net 193 mln 191 mln 1.16

(+1.1 pct) (+15.4 pct) (+11.7 pct) EPS 37.79 yen 36.97 yen 226.51 yen Ann Div 59.00 yen 61.00 yen -Q2 div 29.00 yen 30.00 yen -Q4 div 30.00 yen 31.00 yen NOTE - SPK Corp is a wholesaler of replacement autoparts. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7466.TK1.