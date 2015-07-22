BRIEF-Anhui Jianghuai Automobile's vehicle sales down in April, January-April
* Says vehicle sales down 12.35 percent y/y in April, down 15.84 percent y/y in Jan-Apr
July 22 Hangzhou Robam Appliances Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 40.9 percent y/y at 306.6 million yuan ($49.39 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1fkY2Gg
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2083 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says vehicle sales down 12.35 percent y/y in April, down 15.84 percent y/y in Jan-Apr
* Says its outstanding loans as of April 30 totalled 13.6 billion yuan ($1.97 billion), accumulated new loans exceeded 20 percent of assets at end-2016