BRIEF-Chongqing Dima posts outstanding loans, accumulated new loans data
* Says its outstanding loans as of April 30 totalled 13.6 billion yuan ($1.97 billion), accumulated new loans exceeded 20 percent of assets at end-2016
July 22 Zhejiang Jiaxin Silk Corp Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 660 million yuan ($106.29 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects
* Says trading of shares to resume on July 23
* Johnson Outdoors posts strong growth in fiscal second quarter