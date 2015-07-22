BRIEF-MPS Infotecnics says entered MOU with QzIP Blockchain Tech
* Says entered MOU with QzIP Blockchain Tech
July 22 China Transinfo Technology Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement to invest about 300 million yuan ($48.31 million) in smart transportation system project
LONDON, May 5 Education group Pearson said it would cut more costs and put its U.S. school publishing unit up for sale, sending its shares soaring with the latest attempt to revive a business that has been undermined by the move to digital learning.