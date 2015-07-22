BRIEF-NIIT Technologies says headcount at end of qtr was 8,853
* Says headcount at end of quarter was 8,853 and attition was 12.7 percent for the year Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pd5esJ) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 2.9 million rupees versus profit 107.4 million rupees year ago