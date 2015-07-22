BRIEF-NIIT Technologies says headcount at end of qtr was 8,853
* Says headcount at end of quarter was 8,853 and attition was 12.7 percent for the year Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pd5esJ) Further company coverage:
BANGALORE, July 22The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 33900 ICS-201(B22mm) 34400 ICS-102(B22mm) 25000 ICS-103(23mm) 26400 ICS-104(24mm) 30100 ICS-202(26mm) 34200 ICS-105(26mm) 29500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 31400 ICS-105(27mm) 34500 ICS-105CS(27mm) 30500 ICS-105MMA(27) 32200 ICS-105PHR(28) 35000 ICS-105(28mm) 32200 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 33700 ICS-105(29mm) 33100 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 34400 ICS-105(30mm) 33500 ICS-105(31mm) 34800 ICS-106(32mm) 35800 ICS-107(34mm) 43500 (Marina H Raja)
* March quarter net profit 2.9 million rupees versus profit 107.4 million rupees year ago