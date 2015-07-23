July 23 Kairuide Holding Co Ltd

* Says revises the selling price of its textile unit, related assets and partial debts to 488.5 million yuan ($78.67 million) from 167.3 million yuan previously

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KlqJ3o

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2094 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)