** Tata Steel shares falls 2.9 pct; stock down 31.8 pct YTD

** Heads towards its lowest close since Sept. 2013

** Weak sector outlook continues to weigh

** Global crude steel output fell 2 percent in the first half of the year, mainly due to continued weakness in top producer China and elsewhere in Asia

** World Steel Association continues to guide for weaker global steel consumption growth

** Eurofer says European economic growth is expected to power only a 1.5 percent rise in EU steel demand this year

