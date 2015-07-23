Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties Q1 net profit flat, beats estimates
ABU DHABI, May 9 Aldar Properties, the state-linked builder of Abu Dhabi’s Formula One circuit, reported a small drop in first quarter profit on Tuesday but beat analysts forecast.
July 23 Shenzhen Capstone Industrial Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire two firms for a combined 2.75 billion yuan ($442.86 million) via cash and share issue
* Says general manager Xu Ya'nan resigns due to health reason
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SDsAj6; bit.ly/1MpeUJV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2096 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
ABU DHABI, May 9 Aldar Properties, the state-linked builder of Abu Dhabi’s Formula One circuit, reported a small drop in first quarter profit on Tuesday but beat analysts forecast.
* Q1 net loss 1.1 million dinars versus loss of 1.5 million dinars year ago