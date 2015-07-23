China stocks steady as regulatory worries linger; Hong Kong up
* CBRC issues guidance for banks to strengthen management of collateral
July 23 ** Cairn India Ltd surges as much as 13 pct
** Britain's Cairn Energy Plc set to vote against Vedanta Ltd's $2.3 billion buyout offer for Cairn India's minority shareholders, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday
** Cairn Energy's objections were over fundamental disagreements over valuation: FT
** Ex-parent Cairn Energy is the single largest minority shareholder in Cairn India in which Vedanta already has a 59.88 pct stake
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees