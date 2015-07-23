Turkey - Factors to Watch on May 9
ISTANBUL, May 9 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
July 23 TCL Corp
* Says to buy back company's shares for up to 795 million yuan ($128.03 million) between July 17, 2015 and January 16, 2016
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LF0dkp
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2095 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
ISTANBUL, May 9 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
* Refers to high court suit between Yong Toi Mee, Cheang Kim Leong & Radiant Response and co