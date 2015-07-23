BRIEF-Invigor says Sprooki signed a new three-year contract
* Sprooki signs a new three-year contract to provide loyalty and commerce solutions for a large shopping mall in Indonesia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 23 Founder Technology Group Corp
* Says plans to issue up to 1.4 billion yuan ($225.48 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HL7c8C
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2091 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Sprooki signs a new three-year contract to provide loyalty and commerce solutions for a large shopping mall in Indonesia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says offering 5.00 million shares Further company coverage: