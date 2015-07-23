July 23 Wuhan Fingu Electronic Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1.3 billion yuan ($209.37 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish working capital

* Says shares to resume trading on July 24

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JgGmaV; bit.ly/1KlQDnu

