July 23 INESA Electron Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire stakes in eight companies for an estimated at 1.18 billion yuan ($190.04 million) via share issue

* Says plans to sell two firms for 38.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MpD1bk

