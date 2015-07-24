** Digital media company Migme Ltd rises as much as 10.3 pct to its highest since July 8

** Company partners with Sony Music Entertainment India Pvt Ltd to facilitate access to a wider portfolio of artists ahead of expansion in India

** Stock one of the top percentage gainers on the ASX All Ordinaries Index

** Stock has risen 14 pct this year as of Thursday's close (Reuters Messaging: arpitamansukh.vadgama.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)