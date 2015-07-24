BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Fertiliser maker Rallis India shares may fall as standalone revenue falls sharply
** Standalone revenue declines by 15.3 pct YoY - Company filing
** April-June revenue remains largely flat -
** Investors are puzzled over the sharp decline in standalone revenue
** Industry was expected to grow 3-4 percent in April-June - Analysts
(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain