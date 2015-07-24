** Fertiliser maker Rallis India shares may fall as standalone revenue falls sharply

** Standalone revenue declines by 15.3 pct YoY - Company filing

** April-June revenue remains largely flat -

** Investors are puzzled over the sharp decline in standalone revenue

** Industry was expected to grow 3-4 percent in April-June - Analysts

(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)