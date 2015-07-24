BRIEF-Indag Rubber recommends final dividend of 1.50 rupee per share
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.50/- per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** Wipro Ltd falls as much as 3.9 pct
** Stock heading towards biggest single-day loss since Apr. 22
** India's third-biggest software services exporter reported quarterly results on Thursday that were largely in line with estimates
** April June IT services revenue at $1.79 bln were mostly in line with analysts' estimates - Company filing
** Wipro will struggle to be core portfolio bet, stock not attractive in light of modest run-up in price - Analysts
* March quarter net profit 391.7 million rupees versus 562 million rupees year ago