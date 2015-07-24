** Wipro Ltd falls as much as 3.9 pct

** Stock heading towards biggest single-day loss since Apr. 22

** India's third-biggest software services exporter reported quarterly results on Thursday that were largely in line with estimates

** April June IT services revenue at $1.79 bln were mostly in line with analysts' estimates - Company filing

** Wipro will struggle to be core portfolio bet, stock not attractive in light of modest run-up in price - Analysts

