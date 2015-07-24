BRIEF-Indag Rubber recommends final dividend of 1.50 rupee per share
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.50/- per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** IDFC Ltd rises over 6 pct; biggest single-day percentage gain since Jan 15
** Stock biggest percentage gainer among large-caps on the BSE index
** The financial services company receives banking licence from the Reserve Bank of India
** Banking licence seen positive for IDFC; company has been in the infrastructure space where things are not moving as quickly - analysts (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter net profit 391.7 million rupees versus 562 million rupees year ago