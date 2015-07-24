** IDFC Ltd rises over 6 pct; biggest single-day percentage gain since Jan 15

** Stock biggest percentage gainer among large-caps on the BSE index

** The financial services company receives banking licence from the Reserve Bank of India

** Banking licence seen positive for IDFC; company has been in the infrastructure space where things are not moving as quickly - analysts