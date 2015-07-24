** Jaiprakash Associates down 10 pct after suffering a debt rating downgrade by CARE

** Weakness spills over to ICICI Bank which is down 4 pct and the biggest drag on India's banking index on worries bad loans may rise given its exposure to Jaiprakash Group

** ICICI Bank has overall exposure of nearly 200 billion Indian rupees ($3.13 bln) to Jaiprakash Group, an analyst with a large Asian broker says

** Jaiprakash Associates slides 10 pct. Among other group stocks Jaypee Infra falls 4.3 pct while Jaiprakash Power falls 4.4 pct

** Jaiprakash Associates says company has made suitable representation to the rating agency for a review of the same

** Rating agency CARE revises the ratings assigned to the bank facilities and instruments of Jaiprakash Associates to CARE D (bit.ly/1gRNRd7)

** Instruments with 'CARE D' rating are in default or are expected to be in default soon, the rating agency's website says

** Among other banks with exposure to Jaiprakash Associates, State Bank of India is down 1 pct while IDBI Bank falls 1.2 pct

** For banks, this is a clear negative, as the total debt for JPA is around 0.4% of the banking system in India (at group level, it would be ~1%), with the banks most affected being ICICI, SBI and IDBI," Morgan Stanley analysts Akshay Soni and Sumeet Kariwala said in a report

** Debt exposure to Jaiprakash Associates, from Morgan Stanley (bit.ly/1gRP9VL) (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)