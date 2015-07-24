BRIEF-Al Khaleej Investment Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit 6.7 million dirhams versus 4.1 million dirhams year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qcVnZ6) Further company coverage:
July 24 Jiangsu Hongtu High Technology Co Ltd
* Says expects H1 net profit up 160-190 percent y/y at 239-267 million yuan ($38.49-$43.00 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LH4hjS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2095 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 consol net profit 6.7 million dirhams versus 4.1 million dirhams year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qcVnZ6) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained basis for the first time this year.