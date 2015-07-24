BRIEF-Al Khaleej Investment Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit 6.7 million dirhams versus 4.1 million dirhams year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qcVnZ6) Further company coverage:
July 24 Loncin Motor Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 326.5 million yuan ($52.58 million) in Shandong Lichi New Energy Technology Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to boost capital of Egypt's AMINO Motorcycle for $3.84 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CU1Qcx; bit.ly/1SFGFN6
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2095 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
DUBAI, May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained basis for the first time this year.