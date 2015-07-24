July 24 Loncin Motor Co Ltd

* Says plans to invest 326.5 million yuan ($52.58 million) in Shandong Lichi New Energy Technology Co Ltd

* Says unit plans to boost capital of Egypt's AMINO Motorcycle for $3.84 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CU1Qcx; bit.ly/1SFGFN6

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2095 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)