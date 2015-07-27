BRIEF-Future Land Development says in April it achieved contracted sales of about RMB 9.11 bln
* In April 2017, group achieved contracted sales of approximately rmb9,110 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2pbrjc3) Further company coverage:
July 27 BDO Unibank Inc
* Says H1 net income at 11.7 billion pesos ($256.86 million) Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1Ov9JG0) Further company coverage: ($1 = 45.5500 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
RIYADH, May 4 Saudi Arabia's central bank governor Ahmed al-Kholifey said on Thursday that he did not see more bank mergers looming, after Alawwal Bank and Saudi British Bank agreed last week to start talks on a possible merger.