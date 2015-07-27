ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: HY bonds stay firm in softer markets
SINGAPORE, May 4 (IFR) - Asian high-yield bonds were holding up as equities in the region eased after a subdued overnight close on Wall Street.
Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** July 29 - Syngene IPO-SYNN.NS (India) - $87 mln IPO. Axis, Credit Suisse, Jefferies
** July 31 - China Railway Signal & Communication Corp (China) - $2 bln SEHK IPO. Citigroup, MS, UBS
** China Railway Signal (IPO-CRSC.HK) IPO secures 16 cornerstone investors
** August: Al-Salaam (Malaysia) - $80 mln REIT IPO. Maybank, RHB
** Sept: Modern Dental Group (China) - $250 mln SEHK IPO. Deutsche
** 2H 2015: Star Petroleum Refining IPO-CPT.BK (Thailand) - $735 mln SET IPO. Bualuang, BofA Merrill, Finansa, Phatra, Morgan Stanley, Siam Commercial Bank
** Hainan Airlines applies for 24 bln yuan A-share placement
($1 = 6.2089 Chinese yuan) (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
SINGAPORE, May 4 (IFR) - Asian high-yield bonds were holding up as equities in the region eased after a subdued overnight close on Wall Street.
* March quarter total income from operations 22.25 billion rupees