** Citi downgrades Larsen & Toubro to "neutral" from "buy"

** Says stock trading near fair value

** Expects slow execution and order inflows in first half of 2015

** Company to announce April-June results on July 31

** Stock has 24 buy, 7 hold and 3 sell ratings - Eikon data

