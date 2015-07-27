BRIEF-India's R Systems International March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 59.8 million rupees versus profit97.2 million rupees year ago
** Citi downgrades Larsen & Toubro to "neutral" from "buy"
** Says stock trading near fair value
** Expects slow execution and order inflows in first half of 2015
** Company to announce April-June results on July 31
** Stock has 24 buy, 7 hold and 3 sell ratings - Eikon data
* Consol loss in March quarter last year was 107 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 3.90 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pKl55Z) Further company coverage: