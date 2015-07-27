BRIEF-India's R Systems International March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 59.8 million rupees versus profit97.2 million rupees year ago
** Indian market regulator likely to review participatory norms - media reports (bit.ly/1ImArfc)
** A government panel on black money asks SEBI to obtain "beneficial ownership" details for such instruments, media reports add
** Investment via participatory notes in Indian shares fell to 2.75 trln rupee ($42.92 bln) in June after touching multi-year high in May - regulatory data
** Indian panel's recommendations of stricter norms for P-notes to check flow of unaccounted money is likely to be viewed negatively by markets - analysts
** Stocks widely held by foreign institutional investors (bit.ly/1JJjNHG)
** Weak earnings season and parliament logjam delaying key reforms already weighing on markets ($1 = 64.0700 rupee) (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter net profit 59.8 million rupees versus profit97.2 million rupees year ago
* Consol loss in March quarter last year was 107 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 3.90 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pKl55Z) Further company coverage: