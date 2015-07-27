** Indian market regulator likely to review participatory norms - media reports (bit.ly/1ImArfc)

** A government panel on black money asks SEBI to obtain "beneficial ownership" details for such instruments, media reports add

** Investment via participatory notes in Indian shares fell to 2.75 trln rupee ($42.92 bln) in June after touching multi-year high in May - regulatory data

** Indian panel's recommendations of stricter norms for P-notes to check flow of unaccounted money is likely to be viewed negatively by markets - analysts

** Stocks widely held by foreign institutional investors (bit.ly/1JJjNHG)

** Weak earnings season and parliament logjam delaying key reforms already weighing on markets ($1 = 64.0700 rupee)