BRIEF-India's R Systems International March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 59.8 million rupees versus profit97.2 million rupees year ago
** Indian Overseas Bank shares fall as much as 8 pct
** Heads towards its biggest single day percentage fall since March 13
** State-run lender's first quarter net profit plunges 95 pct year-on-year
** April-June net bad loans jump to 6.31 pct of advances from 5.68 pct in Jan-March
** Bank extremely stressed, exposed to troubled infrastructure and metals and mining sectors, an analyst at a domestic broker said
** IOB facing another year of low growth, needs significant capital infusion, the analyst added (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Consol loss in March quarter last year was 107 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 3.90 billion rupees