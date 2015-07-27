** Indian Overseas Bank shares fall as much as 8 pct

** Heads towards its biggest single day percentage fall since March 13

** State-run lender's first quarter net profit plunges 95 pct year-on-year

** April-June net bad loans jump to 6.31 pct of advances from 5.68 pct in Jan-March

** Bank extremely stressed, exposed to troubled infrastructure and metals and mining sectors, an analyst at a domestic broker said

** IOB facing another year of low growth, needs significant capital infusion, the analyst added