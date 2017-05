** Gambling firm Bwin.party Digital Entertainment up c.3pct & among top gainers on FTSE 250 after smaller peer GVC Holdings returns with higher c.1 bln stg bid

** GVC's proposal comes after its earlier 908 mln stg bid was spurned by Bwin in favour of a lower 900 mln stg offer from 888 Holdings

** Bwin touches high of 112p vs 122.5 p/shr offer

** Bwin confirms receiving GVC offer and says will make announcement as and when appropriate

