** Dialight shares down c.5 pct, top loser on FTSE All Share Electronic Equipment Index & on track for largest intraday fall in roughly 1.5 mnths

** Industrial lighting products maker posts weaker-than-expected H1 results and makes no div payout, hurt by a fall in orders at its key lighting unit from U.S. & Europe

** N+1 Singer places recommendation under review, citing in part no clear timetable for an improvement in the oper costs issues

** 4 of 7 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 2 "hold" and 1 "sell" or lower; their median PT is 582.5p

** Co had warned last month that H1 results would be lower than yr earlier due to delay in orders largely by oil and gas customers

** Nearly half of avg daily share volume changing hands in first 30 mins of trading

(RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)