BRIEF-Biovica gets SEK 1 mln order for evaluation of new cancer drugs
* BIOVICA RECEIVES ORDER WORTH ONE MILLION SEK FOR EVALUATION OF NEW CANCER DRUGS
July 27 Guangxi Wuzhou Zhongheng Group Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 26.3 percent y/y at 619.3 million yuan ($99.75 million)
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY SIGNED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT AND ENTERS PARTNERSHIP WITH BIODINA FOR BRAZIL