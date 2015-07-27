BRIEF-Foreland Fabrictech says SGX-ST rejects application for time extension to hold AGM 2016
* SGX-ST rejected company's application for extension of time to hold AGM 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 27 Lifan Industry Group Co Ltd
* Says board agrees to acquire communication technology firm for 300 million yuan ($48.31 million)
* Says plans to acquire 20 percent stake in a technology firm for 100 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SJlnhE; bit.ly/1MvHcm2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2096 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says expected transaction settlement date is March 30, 2018