July 27 Lifan Industry Group Co Ltd

* Says board agrees to acquire communication technology firm for 300 million yuan ($48.31 million)

* Says plans to acquire 20 percent stake in a technology firm for 100 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SJlnhE; bit.ly/1MvHcm2

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2096 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)